Waco-area news briefs: Medicare session Tuesday at HOTCOG

Medicare session Tuesday
A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs
Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. Greeters will man the collection point on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street that also runs behind West Waco Library and Target.
Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
New chief to speak to NAACP
The Waco NAACP will meet online at 7 p.m. Monday. Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will be the featured guest.
The Zoom meeting ID is 254 299 8948. For more information, email waconaacp@gmail.com.
Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange organization will host a jigsaw puzzle swap meet starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Butterfly Garden behind the Hewitt Public Library, 100 Patriot Court.
The public is invited to bring jigsaw puzzles to swap as long as there are no missing pieces and all the pieces for each puzzle are in a zip-close plastic bag. For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Darden to speak at workshop
Robert Darden, a Baylor University professor of journalism, public relations and new media, will be the guest speaker for a Christian Writers Workshop meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 N. Ritchie Road.
Darden is the founder of Baylor’s Black Gospel Music Restoration Project.
For more information, call Reita Hawthorne at 254-339-3060 or Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606.
