Waco-area news briefs: Medicare session Tuesday at HOTCOG

Medicare session Tuesday

A free Education 101 for Medicare session will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Retired teachers collecting pull-tabs

Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals. Greeters will man the collection point on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, the street that also runs behind West Waco Library and Target.

Collection of pull-tabs from drink and food cans is an ongoing project of the association to benefit Ronald McDonald House in Temple.

New chief to speak to NAACP

The Waco NAACP will meet online at 7 p.m. Monday. Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will be the featured guest.

The Zoom meeting ID is 254 299 8948. For more information, email waconaacp@gmail.com.