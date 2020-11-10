 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: Medicare, Social Security presentations scheduled
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Medicare, Social Security presentations scheduled

Free COVID-19 testing available

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for at least 30 minutes before their test. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites this week.

Wednesday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., drive-thru clinic; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic; Midway ISD, former EMSI building, 109 Panther Way in Hewitt, walk-up clinic.

Thursday-Friday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Antioch Community Church; and Open Door Church, 1208 Rose St., walk-up clinic.

Medicare enrollment presentation

The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Additional sessions will follow at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.

Participants will wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 749-1061.

Humane Society offers free adoptions

The Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage the number of animals at the Waco Animal Shelter. The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.

Call 754-1454 for assistance in caring for strays or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep. The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.

COVID-19 press conference Thursday

City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday in honor of Veterans Day. The weekly virtual COVID-19 press conference has been moved to 10 a.m. Thursday.

The press conference can been viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810 and at www.wccc.tv.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

