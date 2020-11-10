Waco-area news briefs: Medicare, Social Security presentations scheduled

Free COVID-19 testing available

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for at least 30 minutes before their test. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites this week.