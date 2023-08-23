Meet the Cubs, Bears

Baylor University will hold a "Meet the Cubs" event for its new live mascots from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat on campus, located at M.P. Daniel Esplanade and South Fifth Street, adjacent to the Bill Daniel Student Center.

The event will include activities for kids of all ages and an opportunity to learn about the care of the new American black bear cubs, Judge Indy and Judge Belle.

In the afternoon, fans are invited to get an early glimpse of the 2023 football team as Baylor hosts its annual Meet the Bears event from 2 to 3:30 at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cranfills Gap reunion

The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold an all-school reunion for former students, faculty and staff of Cranfills Gap High School on Sept. 9, at the Cranfills Gap Independent School District cafeteria.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow at noon. The meal will include pulled-pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and desserts. A free-will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the Mrs. LaVerne Pendleton Memorial Scholarship fund. Attendees should bring pictures, annuals and memories to share.

Septemberfest will be taking place in town with a parade at 10 a.m. A car show, cookoff, and arts & crafts booths will be set up in Cranfills Gap City Park on Highway 22.

Call or text Laura at 254-253-1210 to RSVP by Saturday. Email may be sent to cglutefisk@gmailcom.

China Spring Farmers Market

The China Spring Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 301 Illinois Ave., next to the First Baptist Church.

The next date for the market is Oct. 7.

Apple Tree Bazaar

Vendor applications are open for the Nov. 11 Apple Tree Bazaar at the Waco Convention Center.

Benefiting Meals on Wheels, the craft fair running for more than 40 years features handcrafted works of local and regional artisans age 50 and older.

To apply, go to mowwaco.org/apple-tree-bazaar/.

Water restrictions

Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesday and Sunday.

Nonresidential watering is allowed only on Monday and Friday. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday, except handheld watering.

Any violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Wednesday, Lake Waco was 10 feet below normal.

4-H organizing meeting

A come-and-go meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office, 4224 Cobbs Drive, will allow participants to learn about 4-H in McLennan County and how to get connected.

Storytelling guild to meet

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome. For more information, call 254-717-1763.

'Art and Science of Rest'



As part of its health and wellness initiative, the Baylor University School of Music will present a talk by Broadway actor Hardy Weaver on "The Art and Science of Rest" at 4 p.m. Monday at Roxy Grove Hall in the Waco Hall complex.

The event is free and open to the public.

Waco Sunrise Rotary



Meghan Bias, new executive director of Art Center Waco, will speak during a Waco Sunrise Rotary Club meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The meeting is open to existing and prospective members. A free light breakfast will be served.

For more information, call 254-715-1868.

Flag football league

Registration is open for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Saturday. Late registration, Monday through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Karem Shrine car show

Karem Shrine will hold its 16th annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30, with entries eligible for door prizes and a $250 cash drawing. Judging will be conducted in classes including pre-1951, 1951-1960, 1961-1970, 1971 and later, original, Camaro, Mustang, Mopar, Corvette, top 25, best in show and potentate’s choice. To register, go to carshowpro.com/event/1336.

Raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, food trucks, vendor booths, oldies music and more activities will be at the event.

For more information, email larrylight111@yahoo.com or call 254-855-3722.