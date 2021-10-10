Waco-area news briefs: Meeting for Granny Basketball League team

Medicare enrollment class

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 S. New Road.

Open enrollment for Medicare begins Friday. The free class is designed to answer questions about the federal program for people who qualify or are approaching age 65.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Homespun Quilters Guild

The Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road. The group will have College Night and three sessions: snap bags, wool applique and crumb quilting. Visitors are always welcome.

Sensory Play program

Sensory Play, at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., is scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday through Dec. 16. Sensory Play curriculum is designed to help activate and stimulate the senses and encourage children to create, experience, develop and explore.

The class is designed for ages 18 months to 4 years and costs $5 per class.

For more information, call 254-750-8650.

Waco Confederate Veterans