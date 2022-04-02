Waco-area news briefs: Mentoring Alliance Central Texas luncheon

Scouting merit badge clinic

In connection with its annual spring coin show April 15-16, the Waco Coin Club will host Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge Clinics at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 16 at the Bellmead Civic Center.

Scouts in uniform and the adults with them get free admission to the show, and there is no charge for the Merit Badge Clinic.

Participating Scouts should wear a Class A uniform, bring a merit badge card signed by their scoutmaster, and bring the items necessary to fulfill requirements 3, 6, 7 and 9 for the merit badge. Requirements can be found at scoutlife.org/merit-badges.

Preregistration is not required, but will assist with preparation for the clinics. Contact Merit Badge Counselor Eugene Freeman at 254-931-9682 or freeman2@comcast.net.

First Monday legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

To make an appointment for a free legal advice session, call 254-733-2828.

Mentoring Alliance lunch

Mentoring Alliance will have its Central Texas lunch from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $35.

This will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about Mentoring Alliance, formerly the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, and to support the ongoing work of the organization.

For more information, email at waco@thementoringalliance or call 254-752-6443.

