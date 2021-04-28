Waco-area news briefs: ‘Merry Wives’ opens at Bosque River Stage

MCC Foundation scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation will accept applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships Saturday through May 15.
Apply at mclennan.academicworks.com/users/sign_in.
Students who have already received a scholarship for 2021-22 are not eligible for additional funds, but those who were not selected may reapply.
For more information, contact Shelley Cotten at (254) 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Grocery giveaway Friday
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.
For more information, call (254) 722-7429.
‘Merry Wives’ opens Thursday
McLennan Theatre will perform “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Bosque River Stage at McLennan Community College.
Cost is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. For tickets, contact the MCC box office at (254) 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Face coverings and social distancing are required.
Attic Treasures sale
A special preview of the items available at this year's Attic Treasures sale is Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at 4328 W. Waco Drive, between Mardel and AT&T.
Vintage, new and gently used items and a huge selection of furniture, housewares, decor, art, seasonal, collectible dolls and more are available.
Waco Ale Co. is providing food and drinks. Call (254) 753-5166 for ticket information.
The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Final Friday wetlands tour
Join the staff of Cameron Park Zoo on Friday night for a free, educational walking tour of Lake Waco Wetlands. This is the final week of the night tour.
The tour begins at 7:30 p.m. at 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road.
Gem and mineral show
A gem and mineral show is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at Richland Mall, in the space formerly occupied by Bealls.
Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for kids. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
More than 20 vendors from across the state will be exhibiting with gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry for sale.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.