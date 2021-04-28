Waco-area news briefs: ‘Merry Wives’ opens at Bosque River Stage

Cost is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. For tickets, contact the MCC box office at (254) 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Attic Treasures sale

A special preview of the items available at this year's Attic Treasures sale is Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at 4328 W. Waco Drive, between Mardel and AT&T.

Vintage, new and gently used items and a huge selection of furniture, housewares, decor, art, seasonal, collectible dolls and more are available.

Waco Ale Co. is providing food and drinks. Call (254) 753-5166 for ticket information.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Final Friday wetlands tour

Join the staff of Cameron Park Zoo on Friday night for a free, educational walking tour of Lake Waco Wetlands. This is the final week of the night tour.

The tour begins at 7:30 p.m. at 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road.

Gem and mineral show