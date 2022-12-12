Waco-area news briefs: Methodist men selling Colin Street Bakery fruitcakes

New Year’s Eve dance

Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31. Doors open at 5 p.m. Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The bar and kitchen open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door with advance tickets $15, available at Geneva Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information, call 254-715-5695.

NARFE Christmas lunch

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will host a complimentary Christmas lunch at noon Thursday at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave. All members are cordially invited to attend.

Fruitcake sale continues

The First Methodist Church men’s prayer group is selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and pecan halves at the corner of Cobbs and Lake Air drives.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. All proceeds benefit local charities.

Lions Club pecan sale

Waco Founder Lions Club members are selling one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

For more information, call 254-776-5341.

Holidays Around the World

Kids can travel the world without leaving Waco in the city’s Holidays Around the World program, available Dec. 13, 14, 19 and 21 at three community centers: Bledsoe-Miller at 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dewey at 925 N. Ninth St., and South Waco at 2815 Speight Ave.

Interactive displays featuring holiday traditions across the globe, including cultural crafts, activities and fun facts, will be available. Kids can pick up a free passport at any of the three community centers, then stop by each center to visit the countries featured at each location.

Participants earn an exclusive ornament after completing their journeys at each site.

For each site’s hours and more information, visit https://fb.me/e/2c1gIRlfz.

Confederate Veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7. For more information, call 254-717-1186.