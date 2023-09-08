Hispanic Waco display

A Hispanic Waco wall display will be unveiled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The piece highlights the lives of Hispanic people who helped Waco become the city it is today.

Special guests will include representatives from among local elected officials, city management, business leaders and the Waco Hispanic Museum, along with authentic Hispanic treats and drinks.

Harambee Revive

Waco Harambee Revive will be held Sept. 15-16 at the Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Vendors, performers sponsors and volunteers are needed and wanted. The theme is “pull together.”

For more information, contact Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association President Jeanette Bell at 254-652-9056 or nerna.waco@yahoo.com.

Alzheimer’s Expo

A McLennan County Alzheimer’s Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road.

The event is a resource far people affected by the growing disease.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Square dance lessons

The Waco Stars Square Dance Club will offer square dance lessons for beginners from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. The lessons will continue at the same time weekly.

Cost is $3 per night. For more information, contact Wendell Moore by call or text at 254-715-2749 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

‘All for Fun’

Literacy, life skills, and fun activities are all on the agenda for “All for Fun,” a program for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The program is in partnership with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Jet rally

The Greater Southwest Jet Rally will run through Saturday at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft flying field, 3400 Overflow Road, accessible from northbound Highway 6 via the first exit after the Twin Bridges over Lake Waco.

Admission is free. Lawn chairs, shade and water are recommended. Plenty of remote-controlled turbine jets will be flying.

Wedding show

JoAnn’s Bridal and Suit City will hold a wedding show from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

There will be vendors and prizes. For more information, call 254-495-1555.

Genealogy workshop

“Mi Familia: Our Legacy is the Stories We Share,” an event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, will run from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Participants can explore resources that will help them dig for their families’ Latin roots. Judge Billy and Ruth Martin will share the story of their genealogy journey as well as the tips and tricks they learned along the way. The event also will include information on what family history records are available in the U.S. and Mexico and how to document the stories found. Participants should bring a lunch to enjoy during the program. Drinks will be provided.

Burgers, bingo

Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will host a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday.

Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins.

Theater auditions

Auditions for “White Christmas” will be held from 2 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

Performers should be prepared to sing a song from the Golden Age of Broadway era, for example, works by Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, or Lerner and Loewe; learn a small dance combination; and expect cold readings from the script.

Ages 16 and older are allowed to audition. To sign up, go to bit.ly/WCTWCAuditions.

‘Narrative as Reality’

Martin Museum of Art, in Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, is hosting an informal and engaging conversation centered on its current exhibition “Narrative as Reality: Constructing an Identity.” Exhibition curator Dr. Valerie Gillespie will be interviewing artist and catalog contributor Dominic Chambers and artist Abi Salami.

The interview is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Free Medicare class

A free Medicare educational meeting is set for Sept. 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session includes Medicare enrollment, supplemental insurance plans, Medicare Advantage and information on how to avoid scams and fraud.

For more information, call 254-292-1843 or email janet.enders@hot.cog.tx.us.