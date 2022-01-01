Waco-area news briefs: MidTex Farm and Ranch Show set for Jan. 11-12

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.
The two-day show will host exhibitors showcasing their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers.
Admission is free.
Special needs art class
Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Space is limited and registration is required. The YMCA asks that caregivers remain with participants during the class.
Cost is $15 and registration ends Jan. 8.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
Church Under the Bridge
Church Under the Bridge will join worship with Highland Baptist Church at their building, 3014 Maple, at 10 a.m. Sunday and will not meet at the Magnolia Market at the Silos courtyard.
Legal clinic tentative
Greater Waco Legal Services have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic on Jan. 10.
Details are not yet confirmed, pending the rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County. To make an appointment, call 254–733–2828.
As the date approaches, times and locations will be confirmed.
YMCA diabetes program
The Waco Family YMCA's yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help people with prediabetes or those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.
It will meet weekly, at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays starting Jan. 24 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The cost is $35.75 per month for the duration of the program. Financial assistance is available.
For more information, call 254-776-6612.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.