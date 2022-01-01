Waco-area news briefs: MidTex Farm and Ranch Show set for Jan. 11-12

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm & Ranch Show will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The two-day show will host exhibitors showcasing their products and services to Central Texas farmers and ranchers.

Admission is free.

Special needs art class

Registration is open for a special needs art class that will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.

Space is limited and registration is required. The YMCA asks that caregivers remain with participants during the class.

Cost is $15 and registration ends Jan. 8.

For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

Church Under the Bridge

Church Under the Bridge will join worship with Highland Baptist Church at their building, 3014 Maple, at 10 a.m. Sunday and will not meet at the Magnolia Market at the Silos courtyard.

Legal clinic tentative