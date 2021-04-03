Waco-area news briefs: MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.

Easter baptism service

Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptismal service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, 1007 Camp Road, off Val Verde Road near McGregor. A picnic will follow the worship service.

The church will not meet Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos. For more information, call 235-7818.

Food manager certification

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County, and McLennan Community College Continuing Education will offer a professional food manager certification training course April 12 and April 15 at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.