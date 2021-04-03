Waco-area news briefs: MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to attend and view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
Easter baptism service
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptismal service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, 1007 Camp Road, off Val Verde Road near McGregor. A picnic will follow the worship service.
The church will not meet Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos. For more information, call 235-7818.
Food manager certification
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County, and McLennan Community College Continuing Education will offer a professional food manager certification training course April 12 and April 15 at the Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.
Cost is $125 and includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid anywhere in Texas for five years.
For more information and to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180. The deadline to reserve a space is Monday.
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Preregistration is required at www.covidwaco.com, and a voucher will be provided after registration.
It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N.
Attic Treasures donations
Historic Waco Foundation is accepting donations for its Attic Treasures sale every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
For information on items wanted, or for drop-off assistance, call Emily MacDonald at 753-5166.
