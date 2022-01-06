Waco-area news briefs: MidTex Farm & Ranch show next week

Recycle Christmas lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., is accepting old, broken Christmas lights for recycling Friday through Sunday as its Wild Lights event wraps up for the season.

There is a drop-off station in the plaza near the zoo entrance.

Chipping of the Green

The city of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful will have their annual Chipping of the Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St.

Residents who recycle live Christmas trees will get a free bag of mulch as a token of appreciation. The service is free.

Maker’s Edge open house

Maker’s Edge, 1800 Austin Ave., Suite 3, will have an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Parking can be found in front off 18th Street or in a back parking lot behind the space off Austin Avenue.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.