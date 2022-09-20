Waco-area news briefs: Midway ISD to celebrate 75th anniversary Friday

Midway ISD 75th

The Midway ISD Foundation will hold Midway's 75th anniversary reunion from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Midway Middle School Cafeteria, 800 Hewitt Drive.

All former Midway high school students and faculty are invited to a casual mixer to celebrate 75 years of MISD. Pictures will be made of cheerleaders, band members, mascots and other groups at the free event.

For more information, call 254-761-5614.

Voter registration

Volunteers from Project VIER, or Voter Information, Engagement and Registration, will register citizens to vote from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Tru Jamaica Restaurant, 937 Taylor St. Voters can register, or update their address if needed.

Oct. 11 is the registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will start Oct. 24.

Tax help volunteers

NeighborWorks Waco is seeking volunteers to provide free federal income tax preparation for low- to middle-income residents, residents with disabilities and senior taxpayers. Volunteer training will start soon.

Upon completion of training requirements, volunteers will become IRS-certified tax preparers. They will assist local taxpayers with their tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

For more information, call Sal Tahiri at 512-237-7568 or email atawaco24@gmail.com.

Lunch with the Masters

The McLennan County Master Gardeners’ monthly Lunch with the Masters will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McLennan Community College’s Michaelis Academic Center, Room 111.

Mike Shoup, owner of Antique Rose Emporium, will speak.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Concert series vote

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco hopes to steer local residents to online voting for a chance to fund a live concert series at the city’s Bridge Street Plaza amphitheater.

Waco is one of 36 cities, and the only Texas city, qualifying for the voting round in this year’s Levitt AMP Grant Awards, which underwrite concert series in small to midsize American cities.

The top 20 cities receiving votes move to a final selection round for 10 winners, which will be announced Nov. 15. If Waco wins the grant, it would receive $90,000 over three years to underwrite the concert series.

Voting is available at vote.levitt.org/locations/waco or by texting 866-267-2023 with the keyword WACO. Voting deadline is 7 p.m. Wednesday.