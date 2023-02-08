Black History Museum

A Mini Black History Museum experience will return Tuesday in observance of Black History Month at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28 and will showcase African Americans' great impact on our nation.

The museum will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, a free "Taste of Soul" event will kick off the museum's opening. Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, samples of smoked neckbones, cornbread, mac and cheese, greens and meatloaf will be served while supplies last.

CenTex Teen Book Fest

CenTex Teen Book Fest on the Brazos, presented by LitWaco, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Indian Spring/Carver Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The event will include 16-plus diverse middle grade and young adult authors, author panels, a literary cosplay contest, door prizes and storytelling.

For more information, call Tracy Guillory at 254-313-8538.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Debbie Dutton, of Houston, will present a program on drawing versal letters, transferring them to book paper, painting them and turning them into a finished art piece.

B-E VFD chili dinner

The Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual chili dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 143 Wilcox Drive in Bruceville-Eddy.

A chili bowl or Frito pie, dessert and drink costs $12.

Valentine's Sweetheart Dance

Historic Waco will have a Valentine’s Sweetheart dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.

The event will include refreshments, a chance to learn some ballroom steps, and dancing to the music of years past. The Baylor Ballroom Dance Society will be in attendance to help teach the basics. The event will take place downstairs and upstairs in the East Terrace Ballroom, and vintage clothing is strongly encouraged. Admission is $10, and an RSVP is required.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.