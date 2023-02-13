Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.

A virtual tour of The Rose Geek's garden will the topic of the program as well as recommendations of some new roses. The meeting and membership into the Rose Society is free and open to the public. For more information call 254-717-4877.

Healthy Baking class

Healthy Baking with Texas A&M Agrilife takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

This class is free and open to the public.

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will be demonstrating how to modify recipes for good health by reducing saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars. Participants will also learn how to modify recipes for common intolerances or allergies.

Waco Confederate veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. Meal will be at 6 p.m. For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Black History on display

The Mini Black History Museum experience returns Tuesday in observance of Black History Month at Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 28 and will showcase African Americans' great impact on our nation.

The museum will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for 3-6 p.m. on those days; and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bound For the Brave 5K

The Bound For The Brave 5K/10K Run is Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estates Drive.

All proceeds will be donated to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club to assist families of first responders that were injured or killed in the line of duty.

Registration cost $30. Visit at discoverwoodway.com/events or runsignup.com to sign up.