Waco-area news briefs: Mini Mayborn Express rail exhibit opens Friday

The cost is $15 per family. The event features photos with Santa Claus and a goody bag to take home, as well as holiday treats.

Call 753-5166 for more information.

Foster Festivus adoption drive

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.

Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.

For more information, call 754-1454.

COVID-19 testing sites

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at several sites Wednesday and Thursday. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.

Wednesday: Heart O’ Texas Speedway, 784 N. McLennan Drive in Elm Mott, walk-up; Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.

Thursday: The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson St. in McGregor, walk-up: Family of Faith Worship Center.

