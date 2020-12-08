Waco-area news briefs: Mini Mayborn Express rail exhibit opens Friday

Mayborn train exhibit opens Friday
Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will once again present the Mini Mayborn Express, Friday through Jan. 10, at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Enjoy a special Christmas display, a small train track that visitors can operate themselves and a large G-scale train layout that will include elaborate scenes of cities and towns and depict both the past and present.
Trains will be running when conductors are present on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Sensory accessible Santa event
Central Christian Church and Hope & Believe Pediatric Therapy are sponsoring a sensory accessible Santa Claus drive-thru Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
The church is located at 4901 Lake Shore Drive. The event is free.
It will feature a trail of themed booths and decorated vehicles as well as physically distanced photos with Santa. Free coffee will be served and the first 100 children will receive free treat bags.
Call 776-7768 for more information.
Breakfast with Santa
East Terrace hosts Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the historic home, 100 Mill St.
The cost is $15 per family. The event features photos with Santa Claus and a goody bag to take home, as well as holiday treats.
Call 753-5166 for more information.
Foster Festivus adoption drive
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Dec. 23 and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
COVID-19 testing sites
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at several sites Wednesday and Thursday. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Wednesday: Heart O’ Texas Speedway, 784 N. McLennan Drive in Elm Mott, walk-up; Family of Faith Worship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive.
Thursday: The Exchange Event Center, 300 S. Jefferson St. in McGregor, walk-up: Family of Faith Worship Center.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.