Waco-area news briefs: Mission Waco 5K set for Saturday

Mission Waco 5K

Mission Waco Mission World & Baylor ATO are sponsoring a 5K race and fun run Saturday, April 30 at Jubilee Park, 1304 N. 15th St.

The chip-timed 5K starts at 8 a.m., and the fun run begins at 9.

Early registration ends Tuesday and is $20 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run.

Race proceeds support programs of Mission Waco Mission World

For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Waco gem, mineral show

Waco Gem And Mineral Club will host its 62nd annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 and May 1 in McLennan Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. For more information, email wacogemandmineralclub@gmail.com.

Music for Memory benefit

Music for Memory, a benefit concert in support of the Alzheimer’s Association, will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Roxy Grove Hall, part of Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. at Baylor University. Voluntary donations from the free event featuring Baylor student musicians will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, call 318-548-6992.

Dog training classes

The Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for a dog training class focused on teaching manners and control for everyday living.

For more information or to register, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157.

Grocery giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

