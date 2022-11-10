Waco-area news briefs: Mission Waco to host health fair Saturday

Flag retirement ceremony

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association Flag Retirement and Disposal Ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Following an indoor program "Women in the Military" at the Pavilion, disposal of unserviceable U.S., Texas, POW/MIA and military service flags as prescribed by the Flag Code will occur at Woodway Family Center, with entry at City Hall, 922 Estates Drive.

Flags may be dropped off at 1 p.m. in the City Hall parking area. For more information, call 254-749-2146.

City offices closed

City of Waco offices will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

All Waco library locations will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday. Waco Transit will run as normal, and Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Friday.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road. The program is all about Gothiczed italic, and will be presented by Jane Stanfield, longtime member and three-time past president.

Bereavement support group

The Waco "While We're Waiting" Support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. The group is open to parents who have lost a child at any age.

For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

St. John food giveaway

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Mission Waco Health Fair

A Mission Waco Health Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1505 N. 15th St.

The fair will have COVID-19 vaccinations, health screenings and health care resources including insurance, sleep lab and children's and women's options, in addition to resources from other community organizations.

There will also be giveaways, door prizes, and signups for Mission Waco’s Toy Store shopping passes.