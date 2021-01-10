Waco-area news briefs: Mission Waco to host MLK Day celebration Jan. 18

Free COVID testing at Waco ISD Stadium

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at www.covidwaco.com. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that field can be skipped if needed. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

Mission Waco MLK Day celebration

Mission Waco will host its annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a lunch free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 and community service projects from 1 to 3 p.m. To serve, email groups@missionwaco.org.

The event will take place outside in the Jubilee Food Market parking lot at 1505 N. 15th St. Participants should wear masks and socially distance.

For more information, call 753-4900.

Crisis counseling hotline available