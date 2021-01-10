Waco-area news briefs: Mission Waco to host MLK Day celebration Jan. 18

Free COVID testing at Waco ISD Stadium
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at www.covidwaco.com. The registration program asks for insurance information, but that field can be skipped if needed. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Mission Waco MLK Day celebration
Mission Waco will host its annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a lunch free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 and community service projects from 1 to 3 p.m. To serve, email groups@missionwaco.org.
The event will take place outside in the Jubilee Food Market parking lot at 1505 N. 15th St. Participants should wear masks and socially distance.
For more information, call 753-4900.
Crisis counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
Hewitt municipal filing to open Wednesday
Filing for placement on the May 1 municipal ballot in Hewitt will open Wednesday and continue through Feb. 12.
Email City Secretary Lydia Lopez at citysecretary@cityofhewitt.com for more information.
Antique Farm Machinery Club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for dinner and a business meeting at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave.
Masks and social distancing are required. Membership dues will be payable at the meeting.
Main items on the agenda will be discussion of the spring show and a plow day.
