Waco-area news briefs: Mission Waco's Walk for the Homeless set for Sunday

Walk for the Homeless Sunday

Mission Waco’s annual Walk for the Homeless will run from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. Sunday, beginning at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave. There is no registration required. Participants will stop at various sites where under-resourced people are, to learn more about homelessness and poverty in Waco.

The walk will end at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave., where participants are also welcome to join in Church Under the Bridge’s 29th Anniversary service. Angela Reed, associate dean for academic affairs at Baylor University's George W. Truett Seminary, will be preaching. Lunch will be served for attendees after the worship service.

For more information, call 254-753-4900.

Midway Class of ’91 reunion

Midway High School Class of 1991 will have have a reunion Saturday at Karem Shriner Hall, 400 Karem Circle.

For more information, email mhsreunion91@yahoo.com.

Gun violence vigil

There will be a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in Indian Spring Park in observance of National Gun Violence Day.

Wearing a mask during the event is strongly encouraged.