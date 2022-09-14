Waco-area news briefs: Mission Waco's Walk for the Homeless set for Sunday

Walk for the Homeless

Mission Waco's annual Walk for the Homeless will start at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.

During the two-mile walk, participants will hear about resources available for Waco's homeless population. The walk will end at Church Under the Bridge at Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave., with transportation provided back to the Meyer Center.

Donations to purchase a pair of shoes to be distributed at the event can be made at missionwaco.org/donate.

Young Marines signup

Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept registration from boys and girls ages 8 to 18 interested in joining the program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.

For more information, call 254-405-0649.

Senior Source Health Fair

The AmeriCorps Retired and Seniors Volunteer Program will hold its 30th annual Senior Source Health and Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Mall. The community outreach event will provide free health services to senior adults, caregivers and the general public.

The fair features booths providing a variety of health services, including flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as free blood pressure checks, hearing testing, glucose testing and cholesterol testing.

For more information, call 254-299-8766.

Flag football signup

Registration for Waco Parks and Recreation youth flag football, which will kick off Saturday, has been extended to Friday. The program is available to children ages 5 to 14 and will emphasize sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Registration is $60 per player. Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave. For registration forms and more information, go to teamsideline.com/waco.

Medicare class

A Medicare education class for people new to the program, or soon to be eligible, will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will also offer instruction about Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Food giveaway

Mount Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4298 Meyers Lane in Lacy Lakeview, will have a food giveaway from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, call Sadie Henderson at 254-722-3513.