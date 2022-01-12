Waco-area news briefs: MLK Day wreath ceremony made virtual event

MLK Day wreath laying

The 35th annual wreath laying ceremony at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd., will be a virtual event this year because of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Individuals may place a wreath at the monument any time Friday through Monday. For more information, call Coque Gibson at 254-722-1274.

A candlelight vigil will also be held virtually. To obtain a link for the event, email ogr@baylor.edu.

Voter registration drive

There will be a drive-thru voter registration event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue. Registrars will be available to register new voters or update those with changes in their address or who are new residents to McLennan County. The deadline to register to vote in the March 1 primary is Jan. 31.

Young Marines registration

Heart of Texas Young Marines will accept new registrations from boys and girls ages 8-18 interested in joining the program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.

For more information, call 254-405-0649.