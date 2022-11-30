Waco-area news briefs: Model train exhibit to open Thursday at Mayborn Museum

Mayborn train exhibit

Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will open the annual Mayborn Express exhibit at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. It will remain open through Jan. 8.

The exhibit will include a Christmas train display, a small train track visitors can operate, and a large G-scale train layout with elaborate scenes. The G-scale trains will run Thursdays through Sundays, and the display will be accessible any time.

Access to the exhibit is included in general admission, which is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children ages 2-12.

Dr Pepper Museum holiday

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have its annual holiday event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It will include live entertainment, crafts, a photo opportunity with Santa, hot Dr Pepper, Holiday Make-A-Soda and Holiday Taste-A-Soda.

The event is free to the public, with the exception of some ticketed experiences.

Free HIV testing Friday

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will mark World AIDS Day on Friday by providing free rapid HIV tests.

People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last.

For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Central’s Market Saturday

Central’s Market at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Central’s Market is a craft fair, casserole and bake sale, raffle and lunch all rolled into one.

Nearly 30 local vendors will be selling handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, home decor and Christmas items.

The bake sale will offer pies, cakes and other sweet treats for holiday gatherings, homemade salsa and more.

Brunch & Style show

The Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary will have a Brunch & Style Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the St. John Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1312 Dallas St.

Admission costs $15.

For more information, call 254-752-1792.

Hewitt tree lighting

The city of Hewitt’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will perform, and Toys for Tots will accept donations. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.