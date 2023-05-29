Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Modern take on 'Caesar'

The Wild Imaginings theater company will present “Julius Caesar” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday at the Indian Spring Park amphitheater, next to the Waco Suspension Bridge downtown.

The Shakespeare in the Park production will stage the classic play as a modern-day feminist story set in the halls of a local sorority house, rather than ancient Rome. The group’s goal is to make the classic work relatable to contemporary audiences.

Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor performance.

Ranger BBQ Cookoff

As part of the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers, a Texas Ranger BBQ Cookoff will be held Thursday and Friday at the Extraco Events Center on Bosque Boulevard. Up to 150 entrants from across the state will compete. The event is free for the general public to attend.

For registration information, go to http://www.texasranger2023.org/bbq/.

History workshop June 10

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Summer meal program

The Waco ISD Seamless Summer Option Summer Feeding Program will start up Tuesday to provide free meals to all children age 1-18, regardless of where they live or go to school. To receive a free meal, a child can come to any participating school, community or mobile location during the posted breakfast and lunch serving times. No paperwork is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.

Waco ISD’s summer meals will run Tuesday through Aug. 9. Participating sites include 14 Waco ISD schools, 7 community locations and 10 locations for Mobile Food Trucks. A complete listing is available at www.wacoisd.org/summermeals. Sites are open Monday through Friday, unless noted otherwise.

Mobile food trucks provide lunch only. All sites will be closed July 4. Some sites will be closed June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

For more program information, email CNS@wacoisd.org or call 254-227-3984.

Sidewalk chalk contest

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Live Well Waco Coalition are accepting submissions through June 5 for their Sidewalk Chalk Obstacle Course Challenge. Selected obstacle courses will be painted on a sidewalk in one of three local parks for all to enjoy.

To participate, draw an obstacle course with chalk on a sidewalk, or marker or crayons on paper or poster board. Create a starting point and ending point and add activities such as jump, spin, clap, hop, or hop on one foot in between. Creativity and imagination are encouraged.

To enter, submit a photo or photos of the course at www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNGS57K. Submissions can be made as a student, a class, a grade level, or as a community member.

Exchange families sought

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year. Students from places all over the world — Germany, Poland, Italy, Japan and Indonesia to name a few — are in need of hosts in the United States.

To become a host family or find out how to become involved with the organization locally, call Yvette Shackelford at 254-723-3860 or ASSE Coordinator Audra Locke at 830-570-0187, or go to www.host.asse.com to start a host family application.