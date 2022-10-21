Waco-area news briefs: Monday NAACP meeting to focus on voting information

Mammoth fall festival

A free Waco Mammoth National Monument Fall Fossil Festival will be held Saturday at the mammoth site, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The event will include local exhibitors, arts and crafts, and food vendors. Hiking trails, restrooms and gift shops will be open.

For more information, call 254-750-7946.

Tip Off Luncheon

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip Off Luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In addition to a preview from Baylor University and McLennan Community College men’s and women’s basketball coaches, there will a keynote presentation from new Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark. For tickets, go to ecs.page.link/kk7tR or call the chamber office at 254-757-5600.

Eddy chili supper

Eddy Masonic Lodge No. 797 will have its annual chili supper from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 208 Fourth St. in Bruceville-Eddy. Proceeds will support the lodge and scholarship program for selected high school students enrolled at Bruceville-Eddy High School.

Cost is $8. For more information, call 254-315-3502.

Fright Night at the Rite

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum will have its annual Fright Night at the Rite haunted house event from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Activities will also include a special play, “Halloween Show,” presented by Waco Children’s Theatre at 6 and 8, a costume contest, bounce house and concessions. Tickets are $5 each. Children younger than 5 get in free.

For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-715-8280, or email ContactUs@LeeLockwood.org.

Waco NAACP meeting

The Waco NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave. The program will focus on the upcoming midterm elections. The chapter will provide information on early voting, vote by mail, sample ballots, voter ID, voter protection, poll monitors, poll watching and Souls to the Polls.

Confessions of an Entrepreneur

Baylor Entrepreneurship will have a free Confessions of an Entrepreneur event from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in rooms 143-144 of the Hankamer School of Business.

Confessions of an Entrepreneur is an interactive speaker series that gives business owners a platform to talk about their entrepreneurial journey, the good and the bad.

For more information, call 254-710-4183.