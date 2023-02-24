Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-7171763.

Diaper giveaway

Moldbreakers Fellowship will have a diaper giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 7509 E. Fairway Drive.

Sizes 1-6 diapers and size small pull-ups will be given away. Limited quantities are available.

NAACP banquet

The Waco NAACP Scholarship banquet will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Tickets cost $50 each and are available at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Dinner will be catered by Sascee’s Southern Eatery.

The event will mark the Waco NAACP’s 87th anniversary. Michael Hurd, former director of the Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture, is the featured speaker.

Business expo

Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, will have a Black-Owned Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It will offer an opportunity to shop and support local Black-owned small businesses from Richland Mall and surrounding areas. The expo will be filled with vendors showcasing their services and products.

Rattlesnake roundup

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 53rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby.

Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

Ranchers workshop

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host a ranchers leasing workshop starting at 9 a.m. Monday at the MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

The half-day program is designed for agricultural landowners and tenants and is focused on grazing, hunting and livestock leases. A portion of the program is dedicated to landowner liability law and how landowners and tenants can protect themselves in the event someone is injured on property they own or control. Additionally, the program highlights a number of economic resources, budgets and decision tools.

For more information, contact Tiffany Dowell Lashmet at 806-677-5600 or TDowell@tamu.edu.