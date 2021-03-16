Waco-area news briefs: Monster Truck Chaos at HOT Speedway Saturday

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.

Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which vary depending on available supplies. Recipients who are driving are requested to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

Robinson Little League barbecue

Robinson Little League will have a brisket barbecue lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Youngblood Park, 459 E. Moonlight Drive.

Saturday is the opening day of the season and all proceeds from the lunch go to the league.

Monster trucks at HOT Speedway

The Heart of Texas Speedway, 784 N. McLennan Drive near Elm Mott, will host Monster Truck Chaos 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids in advance.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Reigning world champion Jimmy Creten in Bounty Huter battles it out against Scarlett Bandit, Jekyll and Hyde and Iron Outlaw.

For tickets, visit wacomonstertruckshow.com. Tickets are limited because of social distancing. Masks are recommended when unable to distance.

