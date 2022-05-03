Waco-area news briefs: Mother's Day brunch at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center

Catholic Charities Giving Day

Catholic Charities of Central Texas will host a Giving Day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church annex, 1401 Washington Ave.

Items to be given out at the drive-thru event include diapers, wipes, hygiene kits, books for kids and cleaning supplies.

For more information, contact Cathy Olson Muth at cathy-muth@ccctx.org or 512-651-6158.

Tax protest workshop

A property tax workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

The workshop, in both English and Spanish, is designed to assist homeowners in protesting their property valuations.

Federation selling caladiums

The Waco Federation of Women's Clubs is selling caladiums for $1.10. Pink and white colors are available.

Proceeds benefit the clubhouse. For more information, call Barbara Lloyd at 254-744-3779 or Anne Solis at 254-863-5691.

Tasting luncheon Wednesday

Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Drive, will have its annual tasting luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Cost is $10 per plate. To-go orders are available.

For more information, call 254-772-2340.

Mother's Day brunch

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Mother's Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advanced registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Free tours Saturday

The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and Waco Trolley Tours will offer free mural selfie tours at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in recognition of National Travel and Tourism Week.

To sign up, go to thewacotrolley.com.

