Waco-area news briefs: MPO to discuss amendments to transportation plan Thursday

Medicare education class

A Medicare education class will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed to answer questions about the federal program for anyone about to reach eligibility age, or who wants to make changes to current coverage.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. All are welcome.

NARFE meeting

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All are welcome.

MPO meeting Thursday

The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. The meeting will be open to the public, and the meeting room will be arranged for physical distancing of attendees.

Policy Board members will consider establishing bylaws for the Waco MPO Technical Advisory Committee and consider adoption of an amendment to the 2022-23 statement of planning priorities. Members will discuss the MPO’s 2023-26 Transportation Improvement Program and proposed amendments to the MPO’s Public Participation Plan, the Unified Planning Work Program and Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The Policy Board will receive updates regarding the MPO’s Strategic Planning Work Group and significant highway construction in the Waco area.

For more information, call the MPO at 254-750-5650.

