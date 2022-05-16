Waco-area news briefs: Museum goes to the dogs in search of Dr Pupper

Literacy Coalition meeting

The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy, 7200 Viking Drive. Kandace Beckham, dean of the academy, will be the guest presenter. She will discuss its programs, followed by a tour of the facility. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Medicare education class

A Medicare education session will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The session is for new enrollees to Medicare and will cover Social Security, Medicare Advantage plans and supplemental insurance. For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Grassroots dinner

Grassroots Community Development will have a dinner and silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will be the guest speaker.

Individual tickets are $125 at eventbrite.com.

Dogs compete for Dr Pupper

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., is hosting a community event Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bring your four-legged friend to the museum for some pup cups, prizes and a chance to be crowned “Dr Pupper.”

Bring your best tricks and costumes for an individual dog costume contest, a look-alike contest, and a talent contest.

Table tennis tournament

The Waco Table Tennis Club’s annual double-elimination club tournament is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the basement of The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave. Cost is $5 to play, plus the cost to enter The Center. Registration is open until May 19. Contact jimmymdorrell@gmail.com for questions.

