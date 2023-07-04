Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners present its monthly Lunch with the Masters program July 19, from noon to 2 p.m., at MCC’S Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Dr., in Room 105.

The topic is armchair gardening, presented by Laynie Miller.

Miller will show a tour of beautiful gardens within easy driving distance of Waco.

Be sure and bring your lunch to this free session. Everyone is welcome.

Call 254-757-5180 for more information.

Bus tour to Bush library



Greater Waco YMCA is organizing a field trip for active, older adults to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas on July 29.

Cost is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for non-members. Registration deadline is July 22. Space is limited and registration is required.

The bus will depart from the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Dr., at 7 a.m. and will return around 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-753-5437.

Mosquito awareness

Buzz Off 2023, a mosquito awareness event, will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave.

Free bug spray will be available, while supplies last.

Participating organizations include Animal Birth Control Clinic, Lake Waco Wetlands, city of Waco solid waste services, CreARTive Event Planning, Texas Tech University at Waco and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

For more information, call 254-848-9654 or 254-744-4156, or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.

Mutualista anniversary

Mutualista Society’s anniversary celebration will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road.

The free event will be capped by the group’s 99th anniversary dance.

Sessions town hall

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will have a town hall meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hewitt VFW Hall, 725 Sun Valley Blvd.

Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions. For more information, call the Waco district office at 254-633-4500.

Fire department fan drive

The Waco Fire Department is holding a Cool the Heat program benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans can be donated at any Waco fire station.

Mission Waco will distribute the fans to local individuals and families who need them most.

To receive a fan, visit Mission Waco at 1315 N. 15th St.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Pantry fundraiser

The Salvation Army is hosting a drive-through food pantry donation event July 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Dr.

The organization is looking for non-perishables to fill its food pantry.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge will hold its annual Recovery Sunday service on July, 16, at 10:30 a.m., under the Interstate 35/S. Fourth Street bridge. The service celebrates those who are overcoming addictions, and the sponsors and organizations who have supported their recovery. The service is open to everyone.

Call 254-235-7818 for more information.

Barbecue fundraiser

Faith Walk Church, 700 Robinson Dr., is having a barbecue dinner fundraiser July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The meal features barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad, bean and break, plus a drink, for $12.

Proceeds go to the church building fund.

To order, call or text 254-235-1595.

Digital planning meeting

Central Texas Council of Governments is hosting a special meeting on broadband planning July 28, from 3 to 5 p.m., at 2180 N. Main Street in Belton.

The Belton Digital Opportunity meeting is open to all. Texas' broadband work and planning process will be the topic, and there will be breakout discussions about barriers and solutions to digital opportunity.

This meeting is part of the process of developing the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which will serve as a roadmap for achieving reliable and affordable broadband, high-quality device access, digital skills training, and cybersecurity awareness to expand digital opportunities for all Texans.

To attend, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-bdo-regional-public-meeting-belton-tickets-666902753087.