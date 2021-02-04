Waco-area news briefs: Mystery dinner theatre for single moms planned Feb. 13

Red Cross hosts blood drive
The Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Waco chapter location, 9205 Oak Creek Drive.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.
Recital honors Joyce Jones
The Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a recital honoring Dr. Joyce Jones at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.
Members will play several of Jones’ hymn arrangements, and she will also perform. The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.
The recital will be live-streamed and recorded, available at Facebook.com/cccwaco.
MCC Music Major for a Day
The McLennan Community College Department of Music will host prospective students and their parents or guardians at its annual Music Major for a Day open house Feb. 15.
Participants will spend a day on the MCC campus and see what a typical schedule is like for a music major. The will attend classes, participate in ensemble rehearsals, and learn about degree programs, admission, scholarships and financial aid.
The free event is open to all high school juniors and seniors considering a degree in music.
Registration closes Feb. 11. For more information, contact Jon Conrad at jconrad@mclennan.edu or 299-8220.
Mystery dinner theatre Feb. 13
Victorious Life Church and Connect Moms will host A Night To Remember, Single Moms Mystery Dinner Theatre at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
On a celebrated holiday where being single rings loud and clear, this event is an opportunity for single moms and their children to celebrate. Sponsors are inviting single moms from the Waco community to get dressed up and connect with other single moms.
The event will include a dinner-theatre-style meal, child care with dinner for the kids and gifts just for mom, all at no cost to guests.
For more information, call 424-1340 or email amandah@vlcwaco.com.
