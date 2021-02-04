Waco-area news briefs: Mystery dinner theatre for single moms planned Feb. 13

Red Cross hosts blood drive

The Red Cross will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Waco chapter location, 9205 Oak Creek Drive.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

Recital honors Joyce Jones

The Waco chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a recital honoring Dr. Joyce Jones at 3 p.m. Sunday at Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive.

Members will play several of Jones’ hymn arrangements, and she will also perform. The program is free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

The recital will be live-streamed and recorded, available at Facebook.com/cccwaco.

MCC Music Major for a Day

The McLennan Community College Department of Music will host prospective students and their parents or guardians at its annual Music Major for a Day open house Feb. 15.