Waco-area news briefs: NAACP candidate forum Monday

NAACP candidate forum Monday
The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Monday on Zoom.
Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.
Anyone who wants to view the forum online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.
Solar Tour Waco this week
The Waco Friends of the Climate group is sponsoring the Solar Tour Waco Monday through Oct. 4. The free tour is virtual this year and consists of videos or photographs of multiple local homes and businesses with rooftop solar installations. A link to the Solar Tour is available at friendsofpeace.org.
Milton Scott subject of presentation
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will host a Zoom meeting at 9:40 a.m. Friday featuring a presentation about eminent Waco architect Milton Scott.
There are a number of notable structures in Waco built at the end of the 19th century and into the early 20th century that have Scott’s name attached to them. Examples include First Baptist Church of Waco, the former Waco High School, the Roosevelt Hotel and the Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Company building.
The Zoom link will be published at baylor.edu/lifelonglearning under “Events.” The link will be available at 9:40 a.m., and the speaker will start at 10 a.m.
Veterans flu vaccinations underway
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has launched its 2020-21 seasonal flu vaccination at all of its facilities. Vaccinations are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 9 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive, in the Building 93 parking lot.
Veterans who are experiencing any signs and symptoms or who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, are asked to postpone visiting VA facilities.
