Waco-area news briefs: NAACP candidate forum Monday

NAACP candidate forum Monday

The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Monday on Zoom.

Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.

Anyone who wants to view the forum online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.

Solar Tour Waco this week

The Waco Friends of the Climate group is sponsoring the Solar Tour Waco Monday through Oct. 4. The free tour is virtual this year and consists of videos or photographs of multiple local homes and businesses with rooftop solar installations. A link to the Solar Tour is available at friendsofpeace.org.

Milton Scott subject of presentation

Baylor’s Lifelong Learning will host a Zoom meeting at 9:40 a.m. Friday featuring a presentation about eminent Waco architect Milton Scott.