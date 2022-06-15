Waco-area news briefs: NAACP spearheading voter registration drive Sunday

Juneteenth voter registration

The Waco NAACP and the Project VIER Coalition will hold a Juneteenth voter registration drive Sunday. Volunteers will blanket churches around Waco to register voters. To have your church participate, email waconaacp@gmail.com or text 254-733-5261.

The group encourages all voters to re-register with their driver's licenses and last four digits of their Social Security numbers to avoid having their mail-ballot applications and mail ballots rejected.

Father's Day brunch

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a free Father's Day brunch from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Medicare enrollment class

An educational meeting for new Medicare enrollees will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Attendees will learn about Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and how to gauge the difference, as well as Medicare Part D.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Richfield 50th reunion

The 1972 graduating class of Richfield High School will celebrate its 50th class reunion with several events from Aug. 5-7. The theme is “Year of the Golden Ram.”

For more information, email Richfieldclassof72@gmail.com.

Waco NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. All active and retired federal employees are welcome.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.