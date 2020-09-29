Waco-area news briefs: NAACP to distribute 'Plan to Vote' information

NAACP ‘Plan to Vote’ info available

The Waco NAACP will begin delivering “Plan to Vote” information to churches Thursday. The NAACP requests that churches email President Peaches Henry at waconaacp@gmail.com to provide the best delivery method for these election materials.

The “Plan to Vote” flier contains three guides for voting. Plan A is to vote by mail and includes a phone number to contact the elections office. Plan B is to vote early and includes early voting dates. Plan C is for voting on Election Day, Nov. 3.

For more information, call 733-5261.

Naturalist training deadline soon

Texas Master Naturalist training with the Heart of Texas Chapter is now open. Registration costs $80 and closes Wednesday.

Residents who want to learn more about local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water.

Classes will be online from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, plus three Saturday field trips that will require travel and face-to-face contact while following COVID-19 protocols.