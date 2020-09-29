Waco-area news briefs: NAACP to distribute 'Plan to Vote' information

NAACP ‘Plan to Vote’ info available
The Waco NAACP will begin delivering “Plan to Vote” information to churches Thursday. The NAACP requests that churches email President Peaches Henry at waconaacp@gmail.com to provide the best delivery method for these election materials.
The “Plan to Vote” flier contains three guides for voting. Plan A is to vote by mail and includes a phone number to contact the elections office. Plan B is to vote early and includes early voting dates. Plan C is for voting on Election Day, Nov. 3.
For more information, call 733-5261.
Naturalist training deadline soon
Texas Master Naturalist training with the Heart of Texas Chapter is now open. Registration costs $80 and closes Wednesday.
Residents who want to learn more about local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water.
Classes will be online from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, plus three Saturday field trips that will require travel and face-to-face contact while following COVID-19 protocols.
For more information, call 709-1573. To apply, go to txmn.org/heartoftexas.
City to host weekly press conference
The city of Waco will host its weekly coronavirus pandemic press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer with Ascension Providence Medical Center; and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The virtual event will be available on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 810 and online at www.wccc.tv.
Veterans flu vaccinations underwayThe Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has launched its 2020-21 seasonal flu vaccination at all of its facilities. Vaccinations are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 9 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive, in the Building 93 parking lot.
Veterans who are experiencing any signs and symptoms of COVID-19, or who are suspected or confirmed to have the virus, are asked to postpone visiting VA facilities.
