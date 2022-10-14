Waco-area news briefs: NAACP to hold housing forum Monday

The NAACP will hold a housing forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St.. Panelists from the city of Waco, Prosper Waco, Grassroots Waco, and NeighborWorks Waco will provide information on untangling titles, affidavits of heirship, estate planning, funding home renovations and more.

For more information, call 737-234-5169.

Walking Tales at Oakwood

Walking Tales will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.

The event is free and sponsored by the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild. Interpreters stationed throughout the cemetery will share stories about the life and times of the people buried there.

For more information, email events@hotstorytellingguild.org.

Exotic reptile show

An Exotic Reptile and Pet Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The show will bring together vendors and exhibitors with thousands of reptiles, amphibians, insects, feeders and supplies.

Tickets cost $10 for adults for a single day, or $15 for two days. Tickets for kids ages 5-12 are $5 for a single day, or $8 for two days.

Mayborn Sic ’em Science Day

Sic ’em Science Day will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The event for ages 8 and up will include hands-on experiments, explosions, and science, technology, engineering and math displays and activities provided by Baylor University scientists. The annual Chemistry Magic show will be held at the museum's Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village.

Sic 'em Science Day is included in the price of museum admission ($10, $9 seniors/students, $8 children 2-12, children under 2 free). Baylor University students and Mayborn Museum members receive free admission.

Home canning class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a home canning class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The hands-on class will teach participants to prepare and can food in a water bath canner and pressure canner. Instructor Colleen Foleen will teach how to prepare foods and jars, and can foods in the class that will be finished and ready to take home at the end.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email cereg@mclennan.edu.