Waco-area news briefs: NAACP to host candidate forum

NAACP to host candidate forum

The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Zoom.

Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.

Candidates who wish to speak should contact the NAACP by Tuesday. Anyone who wants to view online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.

Tree planting to honor COVID-19 victim

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, will sponsor a tree dedication Friday in memory of Phillip Perry, the immediate past principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, who was the first person to die from COVID-19 complications in McLennan County.

The dedication will start at 5 p.m. in the G.W. Carver Middle School Cafeteria. A memorial scholarship in Perry’s honor will also be awarded by the Professional Male Mentor Association. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Free counseling hotline available