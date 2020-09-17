Waco-area news briefs: NAACP to host candidate forum

NAACP to host candidate forum
The Waco NAACP will host a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on Zoom.
Candidates for school board, city council, mayor, commissioners court, and the U.S. House of Representatives will speak and take questions.
Candidates who wish to speak should contact the NAACP by Tuesday. Anyone who wants to view online should email waconaacp@gmail.com to obtain a Zoom invitation.
Tree planting to honor COVID-19 victim
The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, will sponsor a tree dedication Friday in memory of Phillip Perry, the immediate past principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, who was the first person to die from COVID-19 complications in McLennan County.
The dedication will start at 5 p.m. in the G.W. Carver Middle School Cafeteria. A memorial scholarship in Perry’s honor will also be awarded by the Professional Male Mentor Association. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Free counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Climate Crisis art show call for entries
Waco Friends of the Climate will virtually host the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.
Art is judged on relevance to the theme and artistic excellence. Seven prizes will be awarded, with a top prize of $1,000, and the exhibit includes adult and student divisions.
To enter, visit friendsofpeace.org or email anorthc@aol.com.
