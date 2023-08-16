Czech Heritage Society

The McLennan-Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.

Plans for Westfest on Labor Day weekend will be discussed.

For more information, call 903-393-2890.

Eddy Masonic fundraiser

The Eddy Masonic Lodge No. 797, 208 W. Fourth St. in Bruceville-Eddy, will hold a burger fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10, which includes a burger, fries and a drink.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Bento boxes for kids

A Kids in Kitchen class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will feature bento box creations. Children age 5 to 15 will get to play with their foods and create fun ways to eat their lunch, veggies included.

Cost is $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers.

Each child will leave with their own bento box. For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org or call 254-776-6612.

‘Mining the Pacific’

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “Mining the Pacific Ocean” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film explores the techniques of deep sea mining, the importance of critical minerals and possible damage to marine ecosystems.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome, and the event is free.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Lifelong Learning talk

Nancy Grayson will speak at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, at a coffee talk event sponsored by Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning program.

The title of her talk is “Yes … It Really Is About Overalls,” and will include stories about her work as founder of Rapoport Academy, as well as building houses, running Lula Jane’s bakery and writing a cookbook.

Refreshments will be served at 9:30. The event is free and open to the public.

Youth flag football

Registration is open for the Waco Parks and Recreation Youth Flag Football league this fall for kids ages 5 to 14. The league will start Sept. 16 and emphasizes sportsmanship, skill development, fitness and fun.

Early registration is $50 per player through Aug. 25. Late registration, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, is $60 per player.

Games will be played at the Doris Miller Community Center football field, 1020 Elm Ave.

Registration forms and more information are available at www.teamsideline.com/waco. For questions, call 254-750-5875.

Soccer referees needed

The Central Texas Soccer Referee Association is looking for youth, ages 13 and up, and adult referees for the 2023 season.

For more information, email ctsrawaco@gmail.com by Saturday. No experience is necessary.

Karem Shrine car show

Karem Shrine will hold its 16th annual car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30, with entries eligible for door prizes and a $250 cash drawing. Judging will be conducted in classes including pre-1951, 1951-1960, 1961-1970, 1971 and later, original, Camaro, Mustang, Mopar, Corvette, top 25, best in show and potentate's choice. To register, go to carshowpro.com/event/1336.

Raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, food trucks, vendor booths, oldies music and more activities will be at the event.

For more information, email larrylight111@yahoo.com or call 254-855-3722.

Dog training class

The Cen-Tex Kennel Club will offer a Manners and Control obedience class for dogs of all ages starting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Quail Creek Training Center, 703 S. Robinson Drive.

For more information, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Square dance lessons

The Waco Stars Square Dance Club will offer square dance lessons for beginners from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, starting Sept. 11, at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville. Cost is $3 per night. For more information, call or text Wendell Moore at 254-715-2749 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.

Murder mystery fundraiser

Historic Waco will host a Bonnie and Clyde murder mystery fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.

Participants should dress up in their best 1930s-style clothing to help solve a murder at one of Waco's historic homes. Objects from the Texas Ranger Museum and 1930s cars will be on display, suitable for photos.

Tickets are $25, available at historicwaco.org. Each ticket includes a custom can from Southern Roots Brewing Co.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.