Waco-area news briefs: Naturalist training registration available

Naturalist training registration deadline
Heart of Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Training takes place Sunday online and enrollment is now open. Registration costs $S80 and closes Wednesday.
Residents of the Waco area and surrounding counties including who want to learn more about our local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water, all with a Texas focus and emphasis on our local ecosystems.
Classes will be online on Tuesday evenings from 6–8 p.m., plus three Saturday field trips that will require travel and face-to-face contact while following all COVID-19 protocols. Online classes continue through January 2021.
Call 709-1573 for more information. Go to https://txmn.org/heartoftexas/ for more details and online application and payment options.
City hosts pandemic press conference
The City of Waco will host its weekly coronavirus pandemic press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO with the Waco Family Health Center, Dr. Brian Becker Chief Medical Officer with Ascension Providence Medical Center, and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center.
The virtual event will be broadcast on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 810 on www.wccc.tv.
Veterans flu vaccinations underway
Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has launched its 2020-21 seasonal flu vaccination at all of its facilities. Vaccinations are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 9 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive, in the Building 93 parking lot.
Veterans who are experiencing any signs and symptoms or who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, are asked to postpone visiting VA facilities.
Solar Tour Waco video available
The Waco Friends of the Climate group is sponsoring the Solar Tour Waco through Sunday. The free tour is virtual and consists of videos or photographs of multiple local homes and businesses with rooftop solar installations. A link is available at www.nationalsolartour.org.
