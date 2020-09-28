Waco-area news briefs: Naturalist training registration available

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Naturalist training registration deadline

Heart of Texas Master Naturalist Chapter Training takes place Sunday online and enrollment is now open. Registration costs $S80 and closes Wednesday.

Residents of the Waco area and surrounding counties including who want to learn more about our local ecosystems and volunteer opportunities are encouraged to apply. Accepted applicants receive 40 hours of training in topics ranging from bugs to birds to water, all with a Texas focus and emphasis on our local ecosystems.

Classes will be online on Tuesday evenings from 6–8 p.m., plus three Saturday field trips that will require travel and face-to-face contact while following all COVID-19 protocols. Online classes continue through January 2021.

Call 709-1573 for more information. Go to https://txmn.org/heartoftexas/ for more details and online application and payment options.

