Waco-area news briefs: NeighborWorks offers free tax assistance

Free tax assistance available
The NeighborWorks Waco Homeownership Center is hosting the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program through April 15 at three locations. Anyone seeking a trained tax preparer can use the services free of charge. Because of COVID-19, services will be available by appointment only to limit the number of in-person visitors to the offices. Masks will be required to enter the building and receive service.
To make an appointment, call 307-2944. Times and locations are:
- NeighborWorks Waco, 922 Franklin Ave., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
- First Baptist Church of Hewitt, 301 S. First St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- First United Methodist Church of Fairfield, 201 N. Mount St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays.
Dementia understanding class
The Alzheimer’s Association and the Living Springs Village memory care facility will host a Zoom web conference, “Don’t Wait Till A Crisis Occurs — Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, part of a series of conferences.
To register, go to alz.org/crf. For more information, call 800-272-3900, Martina Reyna at 987-0241 or the Waco Alzheimer’s office at 232-4449.
Mayborn Director’s Forum
The Mayborn Museum's seventh annual Director's Forum will be Thursday and Friday, in a virtual format.
The forum will feature a multi-event program delving into forensic science with experts in the field exploring techniques and methods used to solve crimes. The program is recommended for people age 18 and older.
A Forensic Linguistics program will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and feature speaker James Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, criminal profiler, forensic linguist and member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Fitzgerald will describe how the science of forensic linguistics solves crimes and how he used it to take down the notorious Unabomber.
A forensic investigation panel discussion will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, with experts discussing their passion for applying various sciences to help solve crimes.
For registration information, visit maybornmuseum.com.
