Waco-area news briefs: NeighborWorks seeking volunteers for income tax program

NeighborWorks Waco is seeking volunteers to provide free federal income tax preparation for low- and middle-income residents, citizens with disabilities, and senior taxpayers. Volunteer training starts soon.

Upon completion of training requirements, volunteers will become IRS-certified tax preparers. They will assist local taxpayers with their tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

For more information, call Sal Tahiri at 512-237-7568 or email atawaco24@gmail.com.

State of the City

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents the State of the City and County Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

It will feature presentations from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. Visit wacochamber.com to purchase tickets.

Walking tour of VA

Join Waco Walks at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, for a narrated walk on the grounds of Doris Miller VA Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. Participants will meet up in the Building 2 parking lot.

When the veterans hospital opened in Waco in 1932, it was the state's only veterans facility "dedicated to treating mental illness brought on by the horrors of war." Today, 90 years later, the medical center is still serving veterans in Central Texas.

'Soil to Sanctuary'

"From Soil to Sanctuary: How Black Churches Are Advancing Food Security," with Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III, takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Armstrong Browning Library (Hankamer Treasure Room), 710 Speight Avenue.

Brown will discuss how his network is partnering with Black churches to garden sustainably on their property, host farmers markets, and distribute food from Black farmers to help their communities grow economically and withstand challenges of climate change, food security, and systematic discrimination.

A reception follows at 7:15 at the Baylor Community Garden at Browning Square, 1721 S. Ninth St. Register for the event at baylor.edu.

Business After Hours

McLennan Community College will host the Greater Waco Chamber’s Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Business & Technology Center on the MCC campus.

Business After Hours is a free networking event to enjoy food and drinks while connecting with fellow community and chamber members in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.

For more information about Business After Hours at MCC, contact Frank Graves at fgraves@mclennan.edu.

NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hampton Inn & Suites, 2501 Marketplace Drive.

Signs in the lobby will direct attendees to the meeting. An officer of the Texas Federation will speak about the upcoming state conference to be held in Waco in 2023.

All active and retired federal employees, as well as potential members, are invited to this meeting.

Constitution Day event

McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day event at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in room 101 of the Math, Wellness & Fitness building on the MCC campus.

The event is free and open to the public, and will feature an author panel webinar titled “Practical Optimism for Today and Tomorrow: Lessons from History and Political Science.”

For more information, contact Larry Salazar at lsalazar@mclennan.edu.