Waco-area news briefs:NeighborWorks seeking volunteers for income tax program

NeighborWorks Waco is seeking volunteers to provide free federal income tax preparation for low- and middle-income residents, citizens with disabilities, and senior taxpayers. Volunteer training starts soon.

Upon completion of training requirements, volunteers will become IRS-certified tax preparers. They will assist local taxpayers with their tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

For more information, call Sal Tahiri at 512-237-7568 or email atawaco24@gmail.com.

9/11 blood drive

Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, is hosting a blood drive to commemorate 9/11 at 9 a.m. Monday.

The event also include free blood pressure screenings and two talks beginning at noon: “What You Should Know About Your Medications” and "It’s OK to Not Be OK," both by Vince Erickson with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

Contact Nancy Small at 254-316-8365 or nsmall7868@msn.com for more information.

State of the City

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce presents the State of the City and County Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

It will feature presentations from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton. Visit wacochamber.com to purchase tickets.

Walking tour of VA

Join Waco Walks at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, for a narrated walk on the grounds of Doris Miller VA Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. Participants will meet up in the Building 2 parking lot.

When the veterans hospital opened in Waco in 1932, it was the state's only veterans facility "dedicated to treating mental illness brought on by the horrors of war." Today, 90 years later, the VA medical center is still serving veterans in Central Texas.

Square dance lessons

Waco Stars Dance Club will host beginning square dance lessons starting Monday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 9 pm. at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville,

The first two lessons are free and $3 per person after that. No prior registration is needed.

Contact Wendell Moore 254-836-0093 or 254-715-2749 for information.

Free legal clinic

The First Monday Legal Advice Clinic will be held at 6 p.m. Monday ., at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

Appointments are available by calling 254-733-2828.

Newcomers lunch

Waco Newcomers and Neighbors luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Baylor Club inside McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Reservations are due by Monday, Sept. 12.

Linda Howell and several other members of the Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will preview the "Walking Tales" event that will take place in October at Oakwood Cemetery.

Call 719-210-7928 or email reservationsnnn@gmail.com for more information.

Quilters Guild

The Homespun Quilters’ Guild will meet Monday at 6:30 pm at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Road.

The speaker will be Cindy Owen from Heritage Quilt Barn, presenting “Stepping Up Your Quilting Game.”

Visitors are always welcome.