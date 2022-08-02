Waco-area news briefs: NeighborWorks Waco to host Homebuyer Education Workshop

Schulenburg tour

St. Paul United Church of Christ near Marlin is planning a trip to the Schulenburg area Oct. 4 to see the acclaimed painted churches built more than 100 years ago by Czech and German immigrants.

The day trip, led by M&M Tours of Hewitt, will pick passengers up at St. Paul Church, 212 Farm-to-Market Road 2307, 5 miles north of Marlin. It will include transportation and lunch at the Oakridge Smokehouse in Schulenburg. For more information, email rememberstpaul@yahoo.com.

Dog body language class

Bare Arms Brewing will host a free dog body language class at noon Saturday.

The Humane Society of Central Texas be on hand with pets up for adoption, and Camp Bow Wow Waco will also be there to answer any questions.

Proceeds benefit the HOT Dog Park Waco.

Homebuyer workshop

NeighborWorks Waco will host a free Homebuyer Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 922 Franklin Ave.

Attendees will learn about the homebuying process from industry professionals covering mortgages, home inspections, homeowner's insurance and shopping for a home.

Breakfast, lunch, drinks and snacks will be provided.

Feast Day Festival

A Church of the Assumption Feast Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive in West.

A home cooked fried or baked chicken and sausage dinner with all of the trimmings will be served. Dine-in will start at 11:30 a.m. Plates cost $12.

A live auction will start at 12:15 p.m. There will be playground equipment, water slides, bingo and a country store.

For more information, call 254-855-5477 or email marykolar57@yahoo.com.