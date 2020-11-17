Waco-area news briefs: City reminder on leaf pickup

City reminder on leaf pickup
City of Waco Solid Waste Services is reminding residents to put leaves in green recycling carts or paper bags for curbside collection and recycling. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up by Solid Waste Services.
Every Waco household with curbside cart collection services can get one or two green yard waste carts at no extra charge. They can be requested by calling 299-2612.
Up to 20 paper bags with leaves can be placed at the curb on “green weeks” (every two weeks) and Solid Waste Services will pick them up and recycle both leaves and bags.
Medicare enrollment Thursday
The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.
New mayor joins COVID-19 press conference
The city of Waco will host a virtual press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to update the public on effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. New Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs, Ascension Providence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Becker and Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
The press conference will be telecast on Spectrum Channel 10 and Grande channel 810 and is available online at www.wccc.tv.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following times and sites:
Wednesday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-thru clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Kate Ross Community Center, 1115 Cleveland Ave., walk-up clinic, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday: Antioch Community Church, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, walk-up clinic, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
