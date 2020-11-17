Waco-area news briefs: City reminder on leaf pickup

City reminder on leaf pickup

City of Waco Solid Waste Services is reminding residents to put leaves in green recycling carts or paper bags for curbside collection and recycling. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up by Solid Waste Services.

Every Waco household with curbside cart collection services can get one or two green yard waste carts at no extra charge. They can be requested by calling 299-2612.

Up to 20 paper bags with leaves can be placed at the curb on “green weeks” (every two weeks) and Solid Waste Services will pick them up and recycle both leaves and bags.

Medicare enrollment Thursday

The Area Agency on Aging will host a presentation covering Medicare, Social Security and the open enrollment process at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

Plan to wear face masks, and social distancing guidelines will be honored.

New mayor joins COVID-19 press conference