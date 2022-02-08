 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: New West history exhibit, artist talk
Black history program

The Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., will have a mini museum experience from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday showcasing African Americans’ impact on the nation and world.

The event is free and sponsored by the city parks and recreation department.

For more information, call 254-750-8677.

Freestone County forum

Freestone County Retired Teachers Association will have its third annual chili supper and legislative forum Thursday at the Fairfield High School Cafeteria, 631 Oak St. in Fairfield. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the forum at 5:30.

The forum will feature 22 confirmed federal, state and local candidates in attendance.

Martin Museum reception

Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave., will host an artist talk and reception with painter John Harlan Norris at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

Medicare information class

An information session on Medicare will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Anyone with questions about the federal program is encouraged to attend. It is an informational meeting only.

West exhibit opening

The History of West Museum will feature a new exhibit starting March 3. "Pioneer Women of West: Past and Present" will be on display through April 30 at the museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and admission is free.

The new exhibit will highlight everything from West's first female doctor to state championship-winning team coaches.

For more information, call 254-826-3070.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

