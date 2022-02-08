Waco-area news briefs: New West history exhibit, artist talk

Black history program

The Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., will have a mini museum experience from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday showcasing African Americans’ impact on the nation and world.

The event is free and sponsored by the city parks and recreation department.

For more information, call 254-750-8677.

Freestone County forum

Freestone County Retired Teachers Association will have its third annual chili supper and legislative forum Thursday at the Fairfield High School Cafeteria, 631 Oak St. in Fairfield. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the forum at 5:30.

The forum will feature 22 confirmed federal, state and local candidates in attendance.

Martin Museum reception

Martin Museum of Art, 60 Baylor Ave., will host an artist talk and reception with painter John Harlan Norris at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

Medicare information class