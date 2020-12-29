Waco-area news briefs: New Year's Safe Ride program canceled

Safe Ride Home program canceled

Waco Transit will not offer the Safe Ride Home program that lets revelers get home for free on New Year's Eve. Director of Operations Charles Parham said Waco Transit canceled the service because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to focus on the services we provide on a daily basis for the people who need to get to jobs, medical appointments, and we have a very limited number of drivers,” Parham said.

He said the agency’s 77 bus drivers have required quarantine a collective 77 times, and 18 have experienced confirmed COVID-19 cases. Waco Transit bus routes require 61 drivers. Parham said bus occupancy is still limited to 50% of normal capacity, and while ridership varies throughout the day, most buses hit the 50% mark.

Parham said he would recommend not going out at all, but said anyone who does should secure a designated driver.

COVID-19 spreads through interpersonal contact and is especially dangerous in indoor, crowded areas where people are eating, unmasked, singing or raising their voices, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

