Waco-area news briefs: New Year's Safe Ride program canceled

Safe Ride Home program canceled
Waco Transit will not offer the Safe Ride Home program that lets revelers get home for free on New Year's Eve. Director of Operations Charles Parham said Waco Transit canceled the service because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to focus on the services we provide on a daily basis for the people who need to get to jobs, medical appointments, and we have a very limited number of drivers,” Parham said.
He said the agency’s 77 bus drivers have required quarantine a collective 77 times, and 18 have experienced confirmed COVID-19 cases. Waco Transit bus routes require 61 drivers. Parham said bus occupancy is still limited to 50% of normal capacity, and while ridership varies throughout the day, most buses hit the 50% mark.
Parham said he would recommend not going out at all, but said anyone who does should secure a designated driver.
COVID-19 spreads through interpersonal contact and is especially dangerous in indoor, crowded areas where people are eating, unmasked, singing or raising their voices, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Friday trash to be collected Wednesday
City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for New Year’s.
Trash normally collected on Friday will be collected early, on Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Friday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Administration offices will also be closed.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be closed New Year’s Day.
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.
Free COVID-19 testing at Heritage Square
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. All tests for this week are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Advance registration is recommended at covidwaco.com.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave.
