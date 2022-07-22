Waco-area news briefs: Ninja Turtles visit Richland Mall

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are offering a cooling center through the weekend to assist local residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

On Saturday and Sunday, a cooling center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Hawaiian Falls Champions Day

Hawaiian Falls Waco, 900 Lake Shore Drive, will host special needs children and adults, and their families and caregivers, for Champions Day on Monday, with exclusive access to the water park before it opens to the public.

To be sensitive to those special needs, Hawaiian Falls turns down the music and adds more staff to assist visitors.

Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the park from 9 to 10:30 a.m., then the park opens to the public until 6 p.m. Admission is free for champions and $10 for families and caregivers, up to four people, and includes all-day access.

Ninja Turtles in Waco

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Raphael will make an appearance at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m. July 30.

The heroes in a half-shell will pose for pictures with attendees and sign autographs.

Step Up, Scale Down class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is launching Step Up & Scale Down, a 12-week weight management program based on the USDA 2010 Guidelines.

The series will kick off from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the county extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost for the 12-week program is $25. To register, call 254-757-5180 or email colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.