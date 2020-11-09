Waco-area news briefs: No Veterans Day parade

Free COVID testing sites available
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All testing sites saliva tests, so no food, drink or teeth bushing for one-half hour prior to being tested is recommended.
Tuesday-Wednesday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., drive-through clinic; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-through clinic; Midway ISD/Hewitt - Mobile Testing Unit Midway ISD building (former EMSI building), 109 Panther Way, Hewitt, walk-up clinic.
Thursday-Friday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Antioch Community Church, both drive-through clinics; and Open Door Church COGIC, 1208 Rose St., walk-up clinic.
No Veterans Day parade in Waco
The McLennan County Veterans Association has canceled the Veterans Day Parade scheduled this month because of concerns over COVID-19 and the flu season.
For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.
Humane Society offers free adoptions
The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage the number of animals that have come into the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks. The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.
Call 754-1454 for assistance in caring for strays or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep. The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.
COVID press conference Thursday
On Wednesday the City of Waco offices will be closed in honor of Veterans Day. The weekly virtual COVID-19 press conference has been moved to Thursday at 10 a.m.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be joined by Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center, and Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer with Ascension Providence.
The press conference can been viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, Grande channel 810 and online at www.wccc.tv.
