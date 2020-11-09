Waco-area news briefs: No Veterans Day parade

Free COVID testing sites available

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All testing sites saliva tests, so no food, drink or teeth bushing for one-half hour prior to being tested is recommended.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., drive-through clinic; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St., drive-through clinic; Midway ISD/Hewitt - Mobile Testing Unit Midway ISD building (former EMSI building), 109 Panther Way, Hewitt, walk-up clinic.

Thursday-Friday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Antioch Community Church, both drive-through clinics; and Open Door Church COGIC, 1208 Rose St., walk-up clinic.

No Veterans Day parade in Waco

The McLennan County Veterans Association has canceled the Veterans Day Parade scheduled this month because of concerns over COVID-19 and the flu season.

For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.

Humane Society offers free adoptions