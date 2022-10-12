Waco-area news briefs: North East Riverside Neighborhood meeting Thursday

Recovery luncheon

Cenikor, a nonprofit that provides treatment and recovery services for people who suffer from alcohol and substance use disorder, will have a Waco 10 Years Well Beyond Recovery Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The event will recognize Cenikor’s 10 years in Waco. Brian Cuban, who is in long-term recovery, will be the keynote speaker. Cuban, brother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, is an attorney and author of three books.

For more information, email funding@cenikor.org or call 713-266-9944.

‘Gilded Age of Waco’

Baylor Lifelong Learning will present a talk by local author Jerry Powell at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Powell’s topic is “The Gilded Age of Waco,” a closer look at the 1890s as Waco, population circa 20,000, was making a transition from the Wild West frontier to the new industrial age. Electric trolleys and horse-drawn carriages traveled side by side on Austin Avenue as the town known as the “Athens of Texas” grew into the city it is today.

The event is free, and coffee will be served. For more information about the event, call the Mayborn Museum at 254-710-1110, ext. 2 or email Lifelonglearning@baylor.edu.

Parkinson’s Support Group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregivers Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

Kathryn Howerton, representing Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, will give a presentation on Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

For more information, call 254-716-4402.

NE Riverside group meets

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

The meeting is open to the public.

Canning class

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold a home canning class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The hands-on class will teach participants to prepare and can food in a water bath canner and pressure canner. Instructor Colleen Foleen, in partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will teach participants how to prepare foods and jars, following a tested and approved recipe, and can foods in the class that will be finished and ready to take home at the end.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email cereg@mclennan.edu.