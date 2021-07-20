Waco-area news briefs: Officials needed for 2021 football season

GoodFellas’ Christmas in July

Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles.

For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.

Car raffle benefits Shepherd’s Heart

Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is holding its annual car raffle to raise money to support its work feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at North 34th Street and Bosque Blvd. The drawing will be held Sept. 4.

Football officials sought for 2021

The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is actively recruiting new officials for the 2021 Texas high school football season.

For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

Raising Wheels Wash 'N Roll