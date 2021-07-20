Waco-area news briefs: Officials needed for 2021 football season

GoodFellas’ Christmas in July
Waco GoodFellas will have its annual Christmas in July fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
The event will include live music, food, drink, auctions and raffles.
For ticket information, call 254-405-5576.
Car raffle benefits Shepherd’s Heart
Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry is holding its annual car raffle to raise money to support its work feeding local seniors and families in need. The car is a 2015 50th anniversary Ford Mustang. It can be seen at Bird-Kultgen Ford.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at shepherdsheartpantry.org or in person at North 34th Street and Bosque Blvd. The drawing will be held Sept. 4.
Football officials sought for 2021
The Waco Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is actively recruiting new officials for the 2021 Texas high school football season.
For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.
Raising Wheels Wash 'N Roll
The 2021 Raising Wheels Wash 'N Roll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Hope and Believe Pediatric Therapy, 4900 Sanger Ave.
This is a free community event where wheelchairs get washed, parents get pampered and Central Texas children roll out in style.
The event will feature food trucks, therapy dogs, face painting and photo booth.
Register through eventbrite.com.
Cobbs Recycling Center
The Cobbs Recycling Center, 2021 N. 44th St., is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for residential users only.
The Citizens Collection Station at the city landfill off Highway 84 is also available for services. There are no restrictions for businesses to use the landfill facility.
For more information, call 299-2612.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.