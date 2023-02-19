Rattlesnake Roundup

The Oglesby Lions Club will have its 53rd annual Rattlesnake Roundup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby.

Cost is $5 per person, or free for kids under 6 years old.

Waco Rotary Club

Aaron Mize, CEO of Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas, will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. University Parks Drive. The meeting is free, but reservations are required by emailing wacorotary@gmail.com.

Storytelling guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

MCC to close early Friday

McLennan Community College will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. Friday to allow all employees to participate in fall professional development activities. Tarleton State University, Texas Tech University, and the Community Clinic at MCC will be open for regular business hours.

For more information, call 254-299-8622.

Ukraine war perspective

“Ten Lessons Learned in 12 Month of War in Ukraine: An Economic Historian’s Perspective,” a lecture featuring University of Texas visiting associate professor Volodymyr Kulikov, will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Kayser Auditorium in the Hankamer Academic Building at Baylor University.

Marking the anniversary of Russia’s heightened aggression, the event will examine the situation in Ukraine and set it in historical perspective. Kulikov retains an affiliation with the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv and has had previous appointments at the Central European University in Budapest and Vienna, and at the Karazin Kharkiv National University in Kharkiv. Kulikov specializes in the business history of Eastern Europe, and much of his work has focused on Ukrainian regions that are currently in conflict.

Black History event

The Baylor University Department of History will host Kaysha Corinealdi for its Black History Month Lecture from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 240 of Baylor’s Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Corinealdi, assistant professor of history at Emerson College, will present “Panama in Black: Afro-Caribbean World Making in the Twentieth Century.” It is free and open to the public.

Titled after her recently published book, Corinealdi’s lecture will focus on how we remember, write and conceptualize histories of Black activism in the Americas.